Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

As annual grizzly captures in Yellowstone begin, public asked to stay out of marked areas

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:13 PM MDT
An adult grizzly stands in a large sagebrush patch. A baby can barely be seen over it in front of her,

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Annual grizzly bear captures in Yellowstone National Park for scientific research purposes start on Sept. 1.

Scientists work with park officials to monitor the recovery of the species as part of the Endangered Species Act. Agency biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team conduct the capture operations within the park, which includes baiting and trapping the bears while adhering to safety and animal care protocols.

Grizzly bear capture areas are clearly marked with bright warning signs. For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay away from these parts of the park until collaring wraps up on Oct. 15.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region.
