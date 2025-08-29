As annual grizzly captures in Yellowstone begin, public asked to stay out of marked areas

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Annual grizzly bear captures in Yellowstone National Park for scientific research purposes start on Sept. 1.

Scientists work with park officials to monitor the recovery of the species as part of the Endangered Species Act. Agency biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team conduct the capture operations within the park, which includes baiting and trapping the bears while adhering to safety and animal care protocols.

Grizzly bear capture areas are clearly marked with bright warning signs. For safety reasons, the public is asked to stay away from these parts of the park until collaring wraps up on Oct. 15.