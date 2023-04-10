© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Natural Resources & Energy

Study finds ancient grains grow well in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM MDT
An illustration shows spikes of different types of wheat: (1) Polish wheat (2) Club wheat (3) Common bread wheat (4) Poulard wheat (5) Durum wheat (6) Spelt (7) Emmer (8) Einkorn.
The Library of Congress/Flickr The Commons
An illustration shows spikes of different types of wheat: (1) Polish wheat (2) Club wheat (3) Common bread wheat (4) Poulard wheat (5) Durum wheat (6) Spelt (7) Emmer (8) Einkorn.

Four years ago, a researcher at the University of Wyoming’s Washakie County Extension office set out to see whether ancient grains could grow well in the state.

As part of the Wyoming First Grains Projects UW extension coordinator Caitlin Youngquist worked with farmers and UW research stations to grow emmer and spelt. Those are ancestors of modern wheat. Emmer dates back 17,000 years and spelt dates back 7,000 years.

Youngquist said the idea was to see whether an alternate grain crop might have better returns than malt barley or commodity wheat. She said they found that these grains have high potential in the state.

“They do require some additional steps in terms of dehulling and processing. That adds some additional cost potential to the consumer at the end,” said Youngquist. “We found that in irrigated production, these grains require less irrigation so they're more water efficient, which could be a benefit in areas that maybe you're limited in irrigation water.”

Youngquist said while the growing research is done, the university is still working on developing a market in the state and nation for these grains.

Tags
Natural Resources & Energy University of WyomingWyoming Agriculturefarmingresearch
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content