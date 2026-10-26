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Cheyenne medical center’s newly renovated behavioral health services open

Wyoming News Now | By Taylor McCollum
Published October 26, 2026 at 10:31 AM MDT
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center behavioral services renovation
Wyoming News Now
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center behavioral services renovation

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s newly upgraded behavioral health services are now open to the public.

The renovation added more inpatient rooms for acute patients and a dedicated area to focus on their needs. Gregg O’Barr is the director of behavioral health services.

"We want folks to come in; we want them to come to an area that they know has been developed specifically for them, that this is their community hospital, that we have folks here to serve them, and that it is an incredible source of pride for all of our staff," said O’Barr.  

Funding for the project came from a COVID-era American Rescue Plan Grant (ARPA) and the medical center. The center serves patients from all around the state.
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Health Cheyennebehavioral healthhospitals
Taylor McCollum
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