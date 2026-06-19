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While New World Screwworm isn’t in Wyoming, state ups communication on safety protocols

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:05 PM MDT
A New World screwworm fly.
U.S. Department of Agriculture

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Veterinarian Dr. Hallie Hasel are confirming that there are no reported outbreaks of the New World Screwworm (NWS) outside of Texas and New Mexico. However, the officials are stressing it's important to keep Wyomingites and visitors informed on safety protocols to prevent an outbreak.

“It is important to keep all citizens informed—including pet owners, campers, rodeo athletes, and sportsmen, in addition to our ag, ranching and wildlife communities,” Gordon said in a press release. “I’m satisfied with the extensive outreach regarding NWS that has been ongoing to our ag, livestock, and wildlife professionals.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a New World Screwworm (NWS) case in South Texas in early June and later in New Mexico. The parasitic fly larva was eradicated in the U.S. in the 1960s, but officials recently detected it in Mexico and are trying to contain it south of the border. The parasite burrows in the flesh of warm-blooded animals and can be deadly.

Wyoming is trying to keep fly populations under control at rodeo events and asking everyone coming into the state with animals to follow safety protocols. Those include checking animals regularly for persistent, painful open wounds.

Wildlife and game populations are being monitored for NWS.
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Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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