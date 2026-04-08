Powell bans exotic pets but existing permits are still valid

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The city of Powell has banned exotic pets within city limits. That includes animals such as snakes over 3 feet, horses, pigs, cows and, of course, goats.

This comes after a miniature pygmy goat named Porsche Lane drew national attention when the city denied her an exotic pet permit last year. Her owner then sued, and the city granted the goat a five-year permit.

But other goats, and other kinds of exotic pets, will not get the same treatment. The city previously indicated it wanted to research exotic pet policies in other places. Its plan was to repeal its ordinance, but maybe pass a new one later.

So far, as of early March, it has just repealed the policy, banning exotic pets.

Household pets are still allowed, along with rabbits and chicken, when they have a permit.

The city could still revisit the exotic pet issue. In an interview with the Powell Tribune, Mayor John Wetzel said that if the city is going to discuss the topic again, he wants to wait until it makes a decision around how many pets are allowed per household. There's currently a limit of two, but the city is considering expanding that.

Porsche Lane, the miniature goat, is still allowed to stay in the city until 2031.