West Nile Virus on the rise in Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says West Nile Virus cases are on the rise. As of September 4, 11 have been reported statewide. There’s been one death and six people were severely sick.

The eastern half of the state is seeing the highest levels of the virus, which mosquitos can carry. About 20% of people who catch it develop mild symptoms, including fever, headache and body aches. Less than 1% develop serious illness. Those symptoms can include neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, numbness and paralysis.

The department says risk increases with age and for those with chronic medical conditions.

To prevent getting bitten, the health department advises people to drain standing water, use window screens, control mosquito larvae, keep lawns trimmed and weed-free, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, avoid dawn and dusk, and use insect repellents.

According to Wyoming data starting in 2016, 2023 was the worst year for West Nile Virus in the state. There were four deaths and 13 severe cases of the virus. July, August and September are when the most human cases of the virus usually occur.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
