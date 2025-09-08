West Nile Virus on the rise in Wyoming

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says West Nile Virus cases are on the rise. As of September 4, 11 have been reported statewide. There’s been one death and six people were severely sick.

The eastern half of the state is seeing the highest levels of the virus, which mosquitos can carry. About 20% of people who catch it develop mild symptoms, including fever, headache and body aches. Less than 1% develop serious illness. Those symptoms can include neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, numbness and paralysis.

The department says risk increases with age and for those with chronic medical conditions.

To prevent getting bitten, the health department advises people to drain standing water, use window screens, control mosquito larvae, keep lawns trimmed and weed-free, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, avoid dawn and dusk, and use insect repellents.