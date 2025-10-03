Wyoming agencies say they can weather government shutdown 'for a little while'

Since 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, the United States government has been on a shutdown, meaning most federal agencies are no longer receiving money. However, according to the Wyoming State Budget Department, Wyoming will be just fine — for a bit.

"Fortunately, Wyoming's positioned to have ability to weather a federal shutdown for a little while," State Budget Department Director Kevin Hibbard said.

"Underreacting" is what Hibbard said Wyoming is doing, under direction from Gov. Mark Gordon, who is monitoring the situation, and issued protocols for those affected.

Gordon said Wyoming will cover gaps in funding to federally funded state employees who are in the state budget "in the short-term."

However, in the case of this shutdown lasting longer than expected, then other resolutions will start to come to life.

Hibbard added, "What things are going to drive our decision making is certainly watching what the cash balances of the state are and what the extent of the drawdowns are with the federal government."

The state health department, which receives a significant amount of federal funding, also says it’s prepared to continue services with minimal disruption for a few weeks.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.