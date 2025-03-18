Lawmakers put funding behind CTE as UW expands teacher certification program

Two laws signed by Gov. Mark Gordon put more investment into career technical education (CTE). CTE has long been an alternative route to college. But there’s been a shortage of CTE teachers in the state. A University of Wyoming (UW) program is trying to change that.

CTE can encompass classes in welding, cooking, nursing, computing and more. The point is to give students the ability to graduate and find a job in a specific field.

Gordon signed two laws this year that will increase the amount of funding for grades 9-12 and grant options for CTE equipment in kindergarten through grade 12.

But the funding is at odds with a missing component, according to UW Dean of Education Jenna Shim.

“As I travel around the school districts, they're telling me that they have to close some of their CTE programs because they cannot find qualified teachers,” she said.

Turns out the UW Trustees Education Initiative (TEI) was already offering the CTE initiative . It’s a CTE teacher certification program. Shim expanded the program this school year.

“Historically, we've had about two students graduating in our program in CTE. But now that number stands at 31,” Shim said.

The program is remote, which Shim said allows more potential teachers to participate.

“We need more qualified teachers and we need to grow. We need to provide more opportunities for our students in those trades areas,” she said.

The two laws will go into effect in July.

