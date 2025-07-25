Youth plaintiffs join suit over new Montana voting laws

Young plaintiffs are intervening in a Montana lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of two voting laws passed this legislative session.

The groups Forward Montana and Montana Public Interest Research Group are joining others in the lawsuit against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. The suit challenges two 2025 laws which cut Election Day voter registration by eight hours and limited the use of student identification for voting.

Wyoming lawmakers considered a similar proposal about student IDs but didn’t pass it this year. Lawmakers are studying the idea again during the interim, along with several other election reform proposals.

Molly Danahy, litigation director for Upper Seven Law, is the attorney representing the Montana youth plaintiffs.

"Young voters, especially new voters, are more likely to use or rely on Election Day registration," Danahy explained. "Because they may be becoming eligible or deciding to vote later in the process than people who are more practiced or regular voters."

Montana’s Supreme Court last year blocked a 2021 law banning same-day voter registration.

Danahy added delegates at Montana’s 1972 constitutional convention prioritized the right to vote.

"The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights that we have," Danahy asserted. "There's an old U.S. Supreme Court case that calls it ‘fundamental’ because it is preservative of all other political rights."

Lawmakers who advocated for the restrictions argued they would reduce the burden on election officials but Danahy noted her clients believe there are better approaches.