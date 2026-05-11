Wyoming Public Media Reception - Celebrating Bob Beck's Honorary Doctorate - Laramie

Wyoming Public Media is hosting an open house on Thursday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to celebrate Bob Beck's Honorary Degree. If you’re in the area, stop by—visit with Bob and our staff, take a look around our (admittedly quaint) facilities, and reconnect with friends and colleagues.

The University of Wyoming will confer its highest honor—an honorary Doctor of Letters—upon Bob Beck during commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 16. Many of you will remember Bob’s remarkable 34 years as News Director at Wyoming Public Media, where his leadership and dedication helped shape the station and its service to the state.



More information at WyomingPublicMedia.org.