Wyoming Buddy Walk - Laramie

Registration is now open!

Join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association in celebrating the extraordinary lives of individuals with Down syndrome at the 26th Annual Wyoming Buddy Walk on Saturday, September 12 from 9am-12pm at the Washington Park Bandshell in Laramie, WY. Enjoy a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks, live music, and celebration of the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome!

For questions, please contact us at 307-742-6641 or outreach@arkrs.org.

Visit https://givebutter.com/2026wybuddywalk to register today!