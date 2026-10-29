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Women's Civic League's CHRISTMAS HOUSE - Cheyenne

Women's Civic League's CHRISTMAS HOUSE - Cheyenne

A beloved annual holiday tradition, Women's Civic League of Cheyenne's 58th Annual Christmas House will be held at the historic Sturgis house, now known as the Hollowberry Manor in Cheyenne, December 4 and 5, 2026.
The complimentary Cheyenne trolley will carry visitors to Christmas House from the Tea Room at the Asher Building, 500 W. 15th St. While touring the historic home, beautifully curated with a festive holiday theme, guests can shop for handcrafted treasurers and a delightful assortment of homemade holiday treats. Christmas House offers a heartwarming experience that celebrates the magic of the season -- and the power of community. Each year all proceeds from Christmas House are returned to community programs and projects, and scholarships to local students.
Tickets are available outline or at the door. Admission is $8.00; children 5 and under free.
Hours are Friday December 4, 9:00 to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday December 5, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
https://www.womenscivicleaguecheyenne.com/ #ChristmasHouse2026

The mission of GFWC Women's Civic League of Cheyenne is to help improve the lives of others through volunteer service.

Hollowberry Manor
$8.00 Chldren 5 and under free.
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

GFWC Women's Civic League of Cheyenne
303-506-9119
Christmashousewclc@gmail.com
womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org
Hollowberry Manor
821 E. 17th Street
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001