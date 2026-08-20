"What Bison See" Restoring Yellowstone's Lost Migrations | National Park Film Premiere - Yellowstone

A new film documenting the recovery of bison migration in Yellowstone from a bison-eye-view is playing on August 25 at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center in Yellowstone National Park. What Bison See gives an unprecedented view into the work of Yellowstone National Park biologists who outfitted bison with HD cameras to record their migrations. Show starts at 7:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. First come, first serve. More information at Migration Initiative DOT ORG or on the Wyoming Migration Initiative social media.

The film will screen at visitor centers in the park through 2028. What Bison See is presented by Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The film was produced by Wyoming Migration Initiative at the University of Wyoming in partnership with the National Park Service.

