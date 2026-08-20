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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

About 150,000 voters decided Wyoming’s primary results

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:49 AM MDT
Two men walk behind a sandwich board sign that says the library is closed and serving as a voting center.
Michelle Visser
Some voters in Albany County waited in long lines to vote at the Albany County Public Library.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A little more than 150 thousand Wyomingites voted in this week’s primary election.

Of them, 132,705 of them cast votes for Republicans, while 13,263 went for Democrats. Nearly 4,400 voted non-partisan.

Tuesday’s raw turnout numbers were second only to the 2022 midterms, the last time Wyoming’s top five elected positions were on the ballot and when Harriet Hageman successfully challenged Liz Chenney for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat.

On election day, 273,705 Wyomingites were registered to vote. That means about 55% of registered voters actually turned in a ballot.

As a point of reference, 454,508 Wyomingites were of voting age in 2024, according to the state’s latest data.

In 2024, 122,718 people voted in the primary, about 27% of the state’s voting age population, and 54% of registered voters that year.
Tags
Politics & Government Voting2026 Elections
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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