About 150,000 voters decided Wyoming’s primary results

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A little more than 150 thousand Wyomingites voted in this week’s primary election.

Of them, 132,705 of them cast votes for Republicans, while 13,263 went for Democrats. Nearly 4,400 voted non-partisan.

Tuesday’s raw turnout numbers were second only to the 2022 midterms , the last time Wyoming’s top five elected positions were on the ballot and when Harriet Hageman successfully challenged Liz Chenney for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat.

On election day, 273,705 Wyomingites were registered to vote . That means about 55% of registered voters actually turned in a ballot.

As a point of reference, 454,508 Wyomingites were of voting age in 2024, according to the state’s latest data .

In 2024, 122,718 people voted in the primary, about 27% of the state’s voting age population, and 54% of registered voters that year.