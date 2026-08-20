Health insurance Marketplace plans likely to get more expensive in 2027

The two companies offering plans in Wyoming on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace are proposing to increase monthly premium rates in 2027.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming requested a 9.3% rate change, and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company requested 25.4%, according to HealthCare.gov .

Louise Norris, a health policy analyst with healthinsurance.org , said that's because of higher health care and drug costs, along with continued enrollment drops after federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act expired at the end of 2025.

"That is continuing to suppress enrollment. Basically, the healthiest people have been dropping their coverage, leaving a sicker risk pool," Norris said.

Norris said that drives up prices for people who continue their coverage. Norris noted the double-digit increases will mostly affect people who make above 400% of the poverty rate and don't qualify for subsidies, which is about 13% of enrollees.

That's a household income of just under $64,000 for singles or $132,480 for a family of four. Norris added many people who continued their coverage in 2026 switched to lower-tier plans with lower premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs.