Virtual Fencing Dinner & Forum - Sheridan

Curious about how virtual fencing is working on real ranches in Wyoming? Join Halter for an evening of conversation, connection, and practical insight from local ranchers using virtual fencing in their operations today.

This free community event is a chance to hear firsthand experiences, ask questions, swap ideas, and learn what’s working on the ground right here in our region. Whether you’re already exploring virtual fencing or just beginning to learn about the technology, all are welcome. Dinner will be provided, and families are encouraged to attend.

Event Details

Please RSVP by Friday, June 5.

To RSVP, text Katie Turner at 307-207-6970.

Field Day

Interested in seeing virtual fencing in action? Join Halter for a field day at Broken Arrow Ranch the following morning.

Field Day: Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Text Katie Turner for more information and RSVP details.

Contact

Katie Turner

Wyoming Territory Manager

katie.turner@halter.co.nz

(307) 207-6970