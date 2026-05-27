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Virtual Fencing Dinner & Forum - Sheridan

Virtual Fencing Dinner & Forum - Sheridan

Curious about how virtual fencing is working on real ranches in Wyoming? Join Halter for an evening of conversation, connection, and practical insight from local ranchers using virtual fencing in their operations today.

This free community event is a chance to hear firsthand experiences, ask questions, swap ideas, and learn what’s working on the ground right here in our region. Whether you’re already exploring virtual fencing or just beginning to learn about the technology, all are welcome. Dinner will be provided, and families are encouraged to attend.
Event Details

Please RSVP by Friday, June 5.
To RSVP, text Katie Turner at 307-207-6970.
Field Day

Interested in seeing virtual fencing in action? Join Halter for a field day at Broken Arrow Ranch the following morning.

Field Day: Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m.
Text Katie Turner for more information and RSVP details.
Contact

Katie Turner
Wyoming Territory Manager
katie.turner@halter.co.nz
(307) 207-6970

Ramada Plaza Sheridan
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust & Halter
Ramada Plaza Sheridan
1809 Sugarland Drive
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801