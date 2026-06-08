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Veteran Film Preview Screening - Lander

Veteran Film Preview Screening - Lander

See an excerpt of the upcoming Veteran-led documentary 'Crossing the Threshold'. Film paired with Q&A with filmmakers and local Veterans. Free event!

Emmy-winning Wyoming documentary filmmaker Sophie Barksdale presents a preview excerpt of her new film 'Crossing the Threshold' - a Veteran-centred documentary about serving your country and what happens when you come home. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a 20min preview of the film (currently in post-production), and participate in discussions with the filmmaker, Veteran-participants and local Veterans - on the topic of how Veterans and civilians can co-exist and find deeper understandings. Your feedback and reflections on the excerpt will help the producers shape the final film.

Lander Library
06:00 PM - 07:35 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Twin River Studios
+1 501 503 7071
comms@twinriverstudios.com
https://www.crossingthethresholddoc.com/
Lander Library
200 Amoretti St
Lander, Wyoming 82520
https://www.fclsonline.org/