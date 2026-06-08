Veteran Film Preview Screening - Lander

See an excerpt of the upcoming Veteran-led documentary 'Crossing the Threshold'. Film paired with Q&A with filmmakers and local Veterans. Free event!

Emmy-winning Wyoming documentary filmmaker Sophie Barksdale presents a preview excerpt of her new film 'Crossing the Threshold' - a Veteran-centred documentary about serving your country and what happens when you come home. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a 20min preview of the film (currently in post-production), and participate in discussions with the filmmaker, Veteran-participants and local Veterans - on the topic of how Veterans and civilians can co-exist and find deeper understandings. Your feedback and reflections on the excerpt will help the producers shape the final film.