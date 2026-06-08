Veteran Film Preview Screening - Dubois

See an excerpt of the upcoming Veteran-led documentary 'Crossing the Threshold'. Film paired with Q&A with filmmakers and local Veterans. Free event!

Emmy-winning Wyoming documentary filmmaker Sophie Barksdale presents a preview excerpt of her new film 'Crossing the Threshold' - a Veteran-centred documentary about serving your country and what happens when you come home. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a 20min preview of the film (currently in post-production), and participate in discussions with the filmmaker, Veteran-participants and local Veterans - on the topic of how Veterans and civilians can co-exist and find deeper understandings. Your feedback and reflections on the excerpt will help the producers shape the final film.

This screening is made possible by support from the National Museum of Military Vehicles, the Wyoming 250th Committee and the Wyoming Council for Women.