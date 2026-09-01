THRILLER & ZOMBIE CRAWL with Kate Kosharek - Jackson

What is there not to LOVE about Thriller? MJ? Zombies? Dancing? All three together is the magic mix for the most fun ever! And... the incomparable Kate Kosharek is back in Jackson for the week to teach you all this iconic dance and take you out on the town for a zombie flash mob!

Here's your annual chance to learn (and perform!) the iconic Thriller at just the right time for Halloween!

We'll break down the ghoulish moves for you during the first hour, making sure to have fun while getting things ""down"". After we know our stuff, we'll head out for the Zombie Crawl, and do several showings in the downtown area in a flash mob-style.

Thriller & Zombie Crawl (with costumes!)

Ages 12+

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.