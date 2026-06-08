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The Last Mile at Old Deti - Laramie

The Last Mile at Old Deti - Laramie

To mark what is likely the last event ever to be held at Old Deti Stadium, the Laramie Valley Jackalopes are hosting a free, informal Community Mile. No registration is necessary. The "Last Mile at Old Deti" will start precisely at 9:00 a.m.

Old Deti Stadium
09:00 AM - 09:30 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Valley Jackalopes
3077030024
lvjackalopes@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

lvjackalopes@gmail.com
Old Deti Stadium
15th &amp; Reynolds
Laramie, Wyoming 82072