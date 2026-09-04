© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

The Jackson Hole Hootenanny at the Pink Garter

The Jackson Hole Hootenanny at the Pink Garter

Tumbleweed Creative Arts is honored to welcome back Jackson's long-standing gathering of local musicians every Monday in November. A Jackson Hole tradition for more than 30 years, there is no better event to experience acoustic music in an intimate concert setting. Featuring the best local pluckers, strummers, pickers, fiddlers and singers around, The Hoot also welcomes new performers to grace the stage and share their musical talents.

Every Monday in November: Nov 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
6 to 9 PM. Doors at 5:30 PM.
In-person performer sign-ups from 5:00 PM.
Limited slots, two songs maximum per performer.

$10 suggested donation at the door, card or cash. No tickets needed. 21+.

Snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Pink Garter Theatre, 50 W Broadway, Jackson, Wyoming

Pink Garter Theatre
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tumbleweed Creative Arts
info@tcajh.org
https://tumbleweedcreativearts.org/
Pink Garter Theatre
50 W Broadway #2nd
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://tumbleweedcreativearts.org/pages/about-us