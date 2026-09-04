The Jackson Hole Hootenanny at the Pink Garter

Tumbleweed Creative Arts is honored to welcome back Jackson's long-standing gathering of local musicians every Monday in November. A Jackson Hole tradition for more than 30 years, there is no better event to experience acoustic music in an intimate concert setting. Featuring the best local pluckers, strummers, pickers, fiddlers and singers around, The Hoot also welcomes new performers to grace the stage and share their musical talents.

Every Monday in November: Nov 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

6 to 9 PM. Doors at 5:30 PM.

In-person performer sign-ups from 5:00 PM.

Limited slots, two songs maximum per performer.

$10 suggested donation at the door, card or cash. No tickets needed. 21+.

Snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Pink Garter Theatre, 50 W Broadway, Jackson, Wyoming