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The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Awards & Recognition Breakfast - Casper

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Awards & Recognition Breakfast - Casper

Join Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for the 28th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, September 16th, at the Ford Wyoming Center as the community comes together to honor longtime supporters Bob and Celia Kirkwood for their lasting impact across Wyoming. The morning will also feature nationally recognized educator and motivational speaker Coach Ken Carter, whose inspiring message on leadership, accountability, and the importance of education has impacted audiences across the country. There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited. Reserve your seat or table today at bgccw.org/events.

Ford Wyoming Center
No cost
06:30 AM - 08:45 AM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
(307)235-4079
kkatzmann@bgccw.org
https://www.bgccw.org/
Ford Wyoming Center
1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601
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