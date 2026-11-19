Teton Raptor Center Volunteer Orientation - Wilson
Teton Raptor Center Volunteer Orientation - Wilson
TRC Ambassadors are volunteers who provide key support to our daily operations. Ambassadors assist with educational programming, fieldwork, daily care of rehab patients and avian ambassadors, administrative tasks, and more. Our goal is to provide volunteers with rewarding learning opportunities and experiences that advance raptor conservation through education, research, and rehabilitation.
All volunteers must attend an orientation prior to volunteering. Click below to register for our next orientation on December 10 at 9AM on Zoom!
https://tetonraptorcenter.org/volunteer/
Teton Raptor Center
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Teton Raptor Center
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
Artist Group Info
hilary@tetonraptorcenter.org
Teton Raptor Center
5450 W. HWY 22Wilson, Wyoming 83014
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org