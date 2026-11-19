TRC Ambassadors are volunteers who provide key support to our daily operations. Ambassadors assist with educational programming, fieldwork, daily care of rehab patients and avian ambassadors, administrative tasks, and more. Our goal is to provide volunteers with rewarding learning opportunities and experiences that advance raptor conservation through education, research, and rehabilitation.

All volunteers must attend an orientation prior to volunteering. Click below to register for our next orientation on December 10 at 9AM on Zoom!

https://tetonraptorcenter.org/volunteer/