“Teton Clime Time” Kicks Off December 3rd with Mountain Storytelling, Art and Climate Inspiration

Community invited to celebrate climate connection, creative expression and action at Teton County Library

What are your climate superpowers? How do the places we love inspire us to care for our world and one another? These questions are at the heart of Teton Clime Time, a community-wide celebration of climate connection, creative expression and action launching December 3rd with an evening of mountain storytelling and art at the Teton County Library.

The kickoff event begins at 5:00 p.m. with the opening of a new art exhibition, Our Climate Superpowers: Visions for Action and Care. The exhibition offers a unique invitation to look both inward and outward, consider our own capacity for action and imagine new possibilities for a more resilient future. The exhibit features the art of Alan Boldon and local artists Kelly Halpin, Jocelyn Slack, and Ava Reynolds. At 5:45pm, athletes and storytellers Kelly Halpin and Gabe Joyes will share stories of the mountains.

To learn more about Teton Clime Time, contact Shannon Shuptrine at: shannon@tetonresilience.org.