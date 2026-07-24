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Sun Ranch Day - Alcova

Sun Ranch Day - Alcova

Sun Ranch Day is a free event open to the public. Saturday August 8th, from 10am to 3pm at the Tom Sun Ranch, a national historic landmark. There is a visitor center, museum and other historic buildings that can be toured, including a blacksmith shop and trading post. Located 15 miles north of Muddy Gap on State Hwy 220 at Martin’s Cove Visitors’ Center.

Bring your lunch to eat on the picnic tables and grass lawns at the ranch and enjoy free fun activities and snacks. All ages welcome.

Tom Sun Ranch / Martin’s Cove Visitors’ Center
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Martin’s Cove Historic Site
4806001930
thedarrencook@gmail.com
Tom Sun Ranch / Martin’s Cove Visitors’ Center
47600 State Hwy 220
Alcova, Wyoming 82620
4806001930
thedarrencook@gmail.com
https://youtu.be/rLmKIu2KTQs