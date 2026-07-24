Sun Ranch Day - Alcova

Sun Ranch Day is a free event open to the public. Saturday August 8th, from 10am to 3pm at the Tom Sun Ranch, a national historic landmark. There is a visitor center, museum and other historic buildings that can be toured, including a blacksmith shop and trading post. Located 15 miles north of Muddy Gap on State Hwy 220 at Martin’s Cove Visitors’ Center.

Bring your lunch to eat on the picnic tables and grass lawns at the ranch and enjoy free fun activities and snacks. All ages welcome.