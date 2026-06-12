Sprout Summer Lunch Program Begins - Jackson
Sprout Summer Lunch Program Begins - Jackson
The Sprout Summer Lunch Program aims to ensure every child in Teton County has access to a healthy lunch during the summer. Sprout is for everyone — lunches are available to all families, regardless of income.
The Sprout Mobile visits three sites each weekday, sharing lunches at local parks and Teton County Library. Along with providing free lunches, Sprout partners with community organizations to host activities for kids.
Community Parks
10:45 AM - 01:45 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hole Food Rescue
3072643191
info@holefoodrescue.org
Community Parks
inJackson, Wyoming