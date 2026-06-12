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Sprout Summer Lunch Program Begins - Jackson

Sprout Summer Lunch Program Begins - Jackson

The Sprout Summer Lunch Program aims to ensure every child in Teton County has access to a healthy lunch during the summer. Sprout is for everyone — lunches are available to all families, regardless of income.

The Sprout Mobile visits three sites each weekday, sharing lunches at local parks and Teton County Library. Along with providing free lunches, Sprout partners with community organizations to host activities for kids.

Community Parks
10:45 AM - 01:45 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hole Food Rescue
3072643191
info@holefoodrescue.org
holefoodrescue.org
Community Parks
in
Jackson, Wyoming