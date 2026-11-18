Strong organizations are built on a clear understanding of their numbers. Join Silicon Couloir for a practical Noontime Knowledge workshop Cash Flow Confidence designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and nonprofit leaders strengthen their financial foundation and gain a clearer understanding of their cash flow.

Led by Megan Smith, Founder of Deliberate Dollars, this hands-on session will walk participants through the essential building blocks of business cash flow in an accessible, relevant, and immediately useful way. Megan will cover essential business finance basics, including the difference between gross income and real income, how to build a clear cash flow system, and how to begin planning for best-case, realistic, and challenging scenarios. Megan will also demystify Profit & Loss statements and Balance Sheets, helping participants understand what information truly matters and how to use it to guide decisions.

Register here: https://form.jotform.com/Silicon_Couloir/NTK-cash-flow-confidence

About the Presenter

Megan Smith is the Founder of Deliberate Dollars, where she helps individuals, entrepreneurs and organizations build intentional financial systems that support long-term sustainability and growth.