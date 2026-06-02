Silicon Couloir's 15th Annual Pitch Day - Jackson

Join us for Pitch Day 2026— free and open to all! Reception to follow the main event.

Pitch Day features select Wyoming entrepreneurs showcasing their innovative and creative businesses to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories. Pitch Day is an intensive program that provides multiple coaching sessions to finalists. The event celebrates both their months of work and the entrepreneurial community Silicon Couloir has built.

For details about our five incredible finalists and pre-registration please visit https://www.siliconcouloir.com/pitch-day