© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Silicon Couloir's 15th Annual Pitch Day - Jackson

Silicon Couloir's 15th Annual Pitch Day - Jackson

Join us for Pitch Day 2026— free and open to all! Reception to follow the main event.

Pitch Day features select Wyoming entrepreneurs showcasing their innovative and creative businesses to a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience. Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories. Pitch Day is an intensive program that provides multiple coaching sessions to finalists. The event celebrates both their months of work and the entrepreneurial community Silicon Couloir has built.

For details about our five incredible finalists and pre-registration please visit https://www.siliconcouloir.com/pitch-day

The Center of the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Silicon Couloir
rebecca@siliconcouloir.com
siliconcouloir.com

Artist Group Info

rebecca@siliconcouloir.com
The Center of the Arts
240 S Glenwood Street
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
734-8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/calendar/events/evening-joy-harjo