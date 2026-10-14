Shostakovich Triumphant - Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites you to an unforgettable evening at Shostakovich Triumphant. This captivating concert will showcase the vibrant Overture to Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla, setting the stage for an exhilarating performance. Experience the emotional depth of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Myra Monfort Artist-in-Residence, Zuill Bailey. The program culminates with Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5, a masterful work that resonates with triumph and resilience.

Guest Artist Underwritten by the Kenneth & Myra Monfort Charitable Foundation.