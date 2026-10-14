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Shostakovich Triumphant - Cheyenne

Shostakovich Triumphant - Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites you to an unforgettable evening at Shostakovich Triumphant. This captivating concert will showcase the vibrant Overture to Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla, setting the stage for an exhilarating performance. Experience the emotional depth of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Myra Monfort Artist-in-Residence, Zuill Bailey. The program culminates with Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5, a masterful work that resonates with triumph and resilience.

Guest Artist Underwritten by the Kenneth & Myra Monfort Charitable Foundation.

Cheyenne Civic Center
Starting at $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
3077788561
email@cheyennesymphony.org
https://cheyennesymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

Zuill Bailey
https://cheyennesymphony.org/artist/zuill-bailey/
Cheyenne Civic Center
2101 O'Neil Avenue
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-637-6363
boxoffice@cheyennecity.org
https://www.cheyennecivic.com/