Tamara Trujillo is the Constitution Party nominee for Secretary of State.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Tamara Trujillo is the Constitution Party candidate running for Secretary of State. Trujillo’s campaign website highlights her aims to streamline services, grow revenue and maintain election integrity.

Trujillo previously served as Wyoming House Representative for Laramie county from 2023 through 2024. She says the experience taught her how to navigate conflict.

"I'm hoping to have that open dialogue with everybody so they understand that I’m not coming in to destroy government, but to improve it like I have all my other companies that I've worked for," Trujillo said.

In her time as a representative, Trujillo helped sponsor bills limiting gender affirming care for minors, decreasing the timeline for insurance payouts and supporting property tax exemptions. Trujillo’s Constitution Party profile outlined what her new role as Secretary of State may entail, if elected.

“The Secretary of State’s office is not just another administrative office,” the website said. “In Wyoming, it touches some of the most important responsibilities in self-government: elections, business filings, public records, campaign finance, and the confidence citizens have that the system is honest, transparent, and accountable.”

Trujillo’s campaign website also highlights her beliefs on building transparency and trust in government, while reducing unneeded regulation and strengthening efficiency.

“Tamara is guided daily by her Christian values, which inspire her commitment to treating everyone with respect and integrity,” Trujillo’s own campaign website said. “She holds a deep reverence for both the U.S. Constitution and the Wyoming Constitution, which fuels her passion to represent Wyoming to the best of her ability.”