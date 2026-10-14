New Trio of Medical Operas from Laramie Writer

Librettist Jeff Lockwood’s new operas explore the medical industry through his personal experience dealing with the aftermath of his son’s traumatic experience.

“ Literally in the blink of an eye, he suffered 13 fractures, [and] traumatic brain injury. The impact was so severe that it ruptured the atrium of his heart.”

His son underwent numerous surgeries over six months. After he recovered, Lockwood needed a way to process the experience. That’s when he began writing Hurting, Healing, Hoping: A Trio of Medical Operas.

Lockwood says opera felt like the only medium that could convey the magnitude of his experience.

“I have found that in my career the power of the written word often connects us with our cognitive abilities, our thinking, our analytic,” Lockwood said. “That's why we debate. That's why we make arguments and write essays and letters to the editor. But music touches our hearts, and when you can put together the arts – and of course opera includes all of the arts, visual arts, theatrical arts, performing arts, literary arts – they're all there. But when you can tap into both the human mind and the human heart, then you've got the capacity to tell very powerful stories.”

Lockwood wants the operas to shine a light on the medical professionals who helped his son recover.