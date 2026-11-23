Sheridan Christmas Stroll
Sheridan Christmas Stroll
Kick off the holiday season Friday, Nov. 27, at Sheridan’s 31st Annual Christmas Stroll! Enjoy sales and specials, look for your matching Stroll Button numbers and Get Caught Shopping all day throughout Sheridan County! Then from 4 to 8 p.m. join us along Main Street and Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan for evening festivities, including free hay wagon rides; live music and caroling; free hot chocolate, cider, cookies, hot dogs, chili and more; marshmallow roasting; and the fireworks finale at 8 p.m.! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Sheridan
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce
3076722485
info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org
Downtown Sheridan
54 S. Main St.Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
307-672-2485
info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org