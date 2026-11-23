Kick off the holiday season Friday, Nov. 27, at Sheridan’s 31st Annual Christmas Stroll! Enjoy sales and specials, look for your matching Stroll Button numbers and Get Caught Shopping all day throughout Sheridan County! Then from 4 to 8 p.m. join us along Main Street and Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan for evening festivities, including free hay wagon rides; live music and caroling; free hot chocolate, cider, cookies, hot dogs, chili and more; marshmallow roasting; and the fireworks finale at 8 p.m.! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.