SCLT Welcome Center Program: Old-Fashioned Homemade Ice Cream - Sheridan

Nothing says summer quite like homemade ice cream! Join us at the SCLT Welcome Center for a fun, hands-on program where you’ll discover the sweet history of ice cream and learn how this favorite treat has been made for generations. Watch the ingredients come together, take a turn cranking the ice cream maker, and see homemade ice cream created right before your eyes. Best of all, you’ll get to enjoy the results!

Homemade Ice Cream Demonstration

📅 Saturday, August 22

🕚 11:00 a.m. -Noon

📍 SCLT Welcome Center (14 Lane Ln)

This family-friendly program is open to everyone and is a perfect way to cool off while learning a little history and science behind a timeless summer tradition. Come ready to help churn and taste a delicious homemade treat!