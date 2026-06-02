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SCLT Welcome Center Program: Old-Fashioned Homemade Ice Cream - Sheridan

SCLT Welcome Center Program: Old-Fashioned Homemade Ice Cream - Sheridan

Nothing says summer quite like homemade ice cream! Join us at the SCLT Welcome Center for a fun, hands-on program where you’ll discover the sweet history of ice cream and learn how this favorite treat has been made for generations. Watch the ingredients come together, take a turn cranking the ice cream maker, and see homemade ice cream created right before your eyes. Best of all, you’ll get to enjoy the results!

Homemade Ice Cream Demonstration

📅 Saturday, August 22

🕚 11:00 a.m. -Noon

📍 SCLT Welcome Center (14 Lane Ln)

This family-friendly program is open to everyone and is a perfect way to cool off while learning a little history and science behind a timeless summer tradition. Come ready to help churn and taste a delicious homemade treat!

SCLT Welcome Center @ Big Goose Natural Area
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
SCLT Welcome Center @ Big Goose Natural Area
14 Lane Ln
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801