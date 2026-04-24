SCLT Welcome Center Program: Move Like a Fox, Listen Like a Bunny - Sheridan

In this lively 30‑minute workshop, students become animals, explorers, and wildlife detectives using creative dramatics and their five senses. Through guided movement, imaginative play, and simple drama games, kids learn how animals use sight, sound, smell, and body awareness to survive in the wild.

Participants practice slowing down, noticing small details, and tuning in to their surroundings—just like wildlife does. Activities may include pretending to stalk like a fox, freeze and listen like a rabbit, or use body movements to show how different animals move through their habitat. Along the way, students build observation skills, empathy for wildlife, and a deeper connection to nature.

Perfect for curious young learners, this workshop encourages creativity, focus, and outdoor awareness—no acting experience required, just imagination and a willingness to explore!

📍Saturday, May 2, 11–11:30 AM @ SCLT Welcome Center (14 Lane Ln)