Barlow campaign shatters Wyoming fundraising records

Wyomingites turned up for Eric Barlow, who secured a major victory by winning the Republican primary for the Wyoming gubernatorial race.

Barlow’s campaign for governor has raised over $1.65 million in contributions, setting a new statewide record for individual fundraising and surpassing the previous benchmark before the primary was even decided.

The historic support has been built overwhelmingly from in-state sources: more than $1.2 million from over 1,700 individual Wyoming donors, with contributors from all 23 counties. This excludes contributions from the candidate and his immediate family, out-of-state donors and PACs.

“A year ago, Kelly and I set out to travel Wyoming, show up in communities, listen to people and earn their support,” Barlow said in a statement. “We believed then, and we believe now, that if you show up, listen and do the work, you can get results for Wyoming. People across this state have responded to that message, and we are incredibly grateful.”

The dollar amount tells part of the story, and the people behind it tell the rest.

More than 3,000 people signed up to volunteer or support the campaign. They have hosted events, put up signs, knocked doors, called neighbors and brought friends to meet Barlow, according to his campaign.

“Support looks different for everybody,” Barlow said. “For one person it may be writing a check. For somebody else, it is putting a sign in the yard, giving up an evening to knock on doors, or waiting for us in a parking lot because they want a few minutes to talk about their community. We have felt that support everywhere we have gone.”

The connection to Wyoming extends beyond the state line. The campaign has also heard from Wyomingites now living elsewhere who still consider the state home.

“We’ve gotten notes and calls from Wyomingites living in other states who have told us, ‘We see the race you are running. We see the vision you have for Wyoming, our home, and we support it,’” Barlow said.

With the campaign’s latest campaign finance reports now filed, the record-breaking totals are on the public record. For Barlow, what matters most is the thousands of Wyomingites who have chosen to be part of what this campaign is building.

“Historic fundraising is something we are proud of, but what makes it meaningful is how we got here,” Barlow said. “This campaign was built by Wyoming people who believe we can stay strong and hold on to what makes Wyoming Wyoming while building a future our kids and grandkids can choose to be part of.”

In past Wyoming statewide campaigns, the previous high for individual contributions over a full election cycle was Mark Gordon’s 2018 campaign at approximately $1.1 million. Matt Mead raised approximately $585,000 from individuals in 2010 and $474,900 in 2014, while Gordon raised approximately $528,000 in 2022.

Following his primary victory, Republican nominee Eric Barlow will face Democrat Kenneth Casner in the general election.

This story was republished with permission from the Cody Enterprise.