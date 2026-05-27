SCLT Explore History Saturday: Sheridan Railroad Historic District Walking Tour

Join SCLT History Program Manager Kevin Knapp for the very first guided walking tour of the Sheridan Railroad Historic District. This inaugural tour will explore the people, industries, and landmarks that helped shape Sheridan into a vital rail hub of the American West.

The tour begins at Grinnell Plaza (55 Grinnell Plaza), just outside Sheridan City Hall, on July 18 at 1:00 p.m. From there, participants will walk approximately ¾ mile through the historic district—primarily on sidewalks and paved surfaces—uncovering stories of early railroad development, local entrepreneurs, and the enduring legacy of rail transportation in the community. The tour is expected to last between 45 minutes and an hour. There are places along the tour where you can sit and rest.

This tour will also be offered on August 15.

Sign up below to attend this SCLT Explore History program.