Imagine riding a heavy, iron-framed bicycle 1,900 miles in just 41 days. That’s exactly what Buffalo Soldiers of the 25th Infantry accomplished in 1897 when they rode from Montana to Missouri.

This December, Sheridan Community Land Trust (SCLT) invites the community to learn more about this remarkable adventure during its Explore History program, “Journey of the Iron Riders.”

SCLT Director of History Kevin Knapp will share the story of the soldiers, their incredible journey, and the challenges they faced along the way. Attendees will also learn about plans to commemorate the Iron Riders locally with a statue selected by the Sheridan Public Arts Committee (SPAC).

There will be two opportunities to attend:

Wednesday, December 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.

Tuesday, December 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

Come discover the story behind one of America’s most remarkable bicycle journeys and learn how it will be remembered right here in our community.

SCLT Explore History programs are free to attend and open to all.