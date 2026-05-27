SCLT Explore History: Battle of the Rosebud 150th Anniversary Commemoration

Join the Sheridan Community Land Trust for a field trip to the Battle of the Rosebud 150th Anniversary Commemoration at Rosebud Battlefield State Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in partnership with tribal nations and community participants, the daylong commemoration honors the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Rosebud through ceremony, remembrance, and cultural traditions. Morning events begin at 10 a.m. and include a keynote speaker and wreath-laying honoring all who fell during the battle. Tribal riders arriving on horseback from Trail Creek, a reenactment of “Where the Girl Saved Her Brother,” a Victory Dance, and a community meal will follow later in the day.

This Explore History program is an opportunity to respectfully experience history in the place where it happened, while learning about the continuing cultural significance of the battlefield and the people connected to it.

Sheridan Carpool Option

Participants interested in carpooling from Sheridan may meet at The Hub on Smith between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to coordinate rides.

SCLT can provide transportation for up to 12 participants. To reserve a seat in an SCLT vehicle, please sign up below.

Dayton Bus Option

A limited bus option is available departing from Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Seating is limited to 14 participants and costs $30 per person. RSVPs are required. RSVP by calling TRVCC at 307.655.9419.

The commemorative events are free and open to the public. A community meal will be served at approximately 3 p.m.