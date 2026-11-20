What’s next for the Museum at the Bighorns? Sheridan Community Land Trust (SCLT) invites the community to meet the museum’s new director, Angela Roper, during January’s Explore History program, “A New Chapter for the Museum at the Bighorns.”

Angela will share a little about her background, what brought her to the museum, and her vision for its future. Attendees will also hear about her plans for preserving and sharing our region’s history and connecting people with the stories that have shaped our community.

Whether you’re a longtime museum visitor or someone interested in learning more about our local history, this is a great opportunity to get to know Angela and hear what’s ahead for this important community institution.

There will be two opportunities to attend:

Wednesday, January 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.

Tuesday, January 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

Come welcome Angela and learn what the next chapter holds for the Museum at the Bighorns!

SCLT Explore History programs are free to attend and open to all.