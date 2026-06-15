SCLT Discovery Session: Basic Water Safety; Paddlecraft Awareness

Enjoy the water more safely this summer by joining Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Area Search & Rescue (SASAR) for a free, family-friendly introduction to water safety and paddlecraft awareness.

Led by experienced SASAR volunteers, this hands-on Discovery Session will cover essential skills for staying safe around lakes, rivers, and calm water recreation areas. Participants will learn how to properly wear and fit a life jacket, identify common water hazards, safely enter and exit kayaks and canoes, understand basic paddlecraft stability, and use simple shore-based rescue equipment. The course will also discuss emergency response priorities, signs of drowning distress, cold-water risks, and other practical safety considerations for enjoying time on the water.

The session is designed for adults and youth and focuses on awareness, preparedness, and practical skills that can help make water recreation safer for everyone.

When: Thursday, July 16, 6-8 pm

Where: SCLT Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Lane, Sheridan

Cost: Free

Capacity: Limited to 30 participants. RSVP requested; walk-ups welcome is space remains.

Please wear clothing and footwear suitable for getting wet.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Participants who complete the session will receive a certificate of completion recognizing their participation. Please note that this course does not provide professional certification or rescue credentials.

This SCLT Discovery Session is made possible thanks to a grant from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.

Sign up at the link.