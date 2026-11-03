Samson et Delilah, live HD transmission From Metropolitan Opera - Lander
Samson et Delilah, live HD transmission From Metropolitan Opera - Lander
The Metropolitan Opera HD Live presentation of the opera, Samson and Delilah will be seen in the Carnegie room of the Lander Public Library. This is a new and grand production of this opera, based on the Bible story.
Fremont County Library, Lander
by donation
10:00 AM - 02:45 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti StreetLander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org