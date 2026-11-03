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Samson et Delilah, live HD transmission From Metropolitan Opera - Lander

Samson et Delilah, live HD transmission From Metropolitan Opera - Lander

The Metropolitan Opera HD Live presentation of the opera, Samson and Delilah will be seen in the Carnegie room of the Lander Public Library. This is a new and grand production of this opera, based on the Bible story.

Fremont County Library, Lander
by donation
10:00 AM - 02:45 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org
https://www.fremontcountywy.org/government/county_boards___affiliates/home_library/index.php?fbclid=IwAR0Va2rkPs2AXrYZgBQ-RcAuptwPnbdo2y_tjE2ILlHoxsZ4wA5GT_IS5sc