Saluting Smiles Event: Donated Dental Care for Veterans - Across Wyoming

This Veterans Day, dental offices across Wyoming are coming together to say thank you to those who served.

Saluting Smiles is a donated dental care event for veterans taking place November 11th at participating dental offices across Wyoming. Services may include exams, X-rays, cleanings, restorations and extractions, depending on the participating location.

Appointments are limited, so veterans are encouraged to call a participating office ahead of time to schedule. Please bring proof of military service.

Help us spread the word so Wyoming veterans know this care is available.