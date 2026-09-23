Saluting Smiles Event: Donated Dental Care for Veterans - Across Wyoming
Saluting Smiles Event: Donated Dental Care for Veterans - Across Wyoming
This Veterans Day, dental offices across Wyoming are coming together to say thank you to those who served.
Saluting Smiles is a donated dental care event for veterans taking place November 11th at participating dental offices across Wyoming. Services may include exams, X-rays, cleanings, restorations and extractions, depending on the participating location.
Appointments are limited, so veterans are encouraged to call a participating office ahead of time to schedule. Please bring proof of military service.
Help us spread the word so Wyoming veterans know this care is available.
State Wide
07:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Dental Association
(307) 237-1186
wyodental@gmail.com
State Wide
307 399-8628
ilene.choaldds@gmail.com