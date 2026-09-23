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Saluting Smiles Event: Donated Dental Care for Veterans - Across Wyoming

Saluting Smiles Event: Donated Dental Care for Veterans - Across Wyoming

This Veterans Day, dental offices across Wyoming are coming together to say thank you to those who served.

Saluting Smiles is a donated dental care event for veterans taking place November 11th at participating dental offices across Wyoming. Services may include exams, X-rays, cleanings, restorations and extractions, depending on the participating location.

Appointments are limited, so veterans are encouraged to call a participating office ahead of time to schedule. Please bring proof of military service.

Help us spread the word so Wyoming veterans know this care is available.

State Wide
07:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Dental Association
(307) 237-1186
wyodental@gmail.com
https://wyda.org/
State Wide
307 399-8628
ilene.choaldds@gmail.com