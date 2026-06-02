Road Trip! Meet Us in Dubois, Driggs or Jackson

We're looking forward to spending time with listeners in Dubois, Driggs, and Jackson. Stop by for coffee, conversation, and an informal visit with fellow Wyoming Public Media supporters, as well as Christina Kuzmych, General Manager, and Ry Woody, Development Director.

Whether you're a longtime member, a regular listener, or simply curious about what we do, these gatherings are a wonderful opportunity to ask questions, share your ideas, learn more about Wyoming Public Media, and tell us what matters most to you. We value hearing directly from the communities we serve, and we'd love to spend some time visiting with you.

Join us at any of these events:

📍 Dubois

Wednesday, August 12 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.

The Canteen at the National Museum of Military Vehicles

📍 Driggs

Thursday, August 13 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Wydaho Roasters

📍 Jackson

Friday, August 14 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Teton County Library

There is no formal presentation—just coffee, conversation, and an opportunity to get to know the people behind Wyoming Public Media. We'd love to hear what you enjoy about our programming, what stories and issues matter most to your community, and how we can continue serving listeners throughout Wyoming and the Mountain West.

Feel free to stop by anytime during the event that works best for you. Bring a friend, introduce yourself, ask questions, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee with us. These events are free and open to the public, and everyone is welcome.

We hope you'll join us. We look forward to meeting you and thanking you in person for being part of the Wyoming Public Media community.