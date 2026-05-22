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Pride Proclamation at City Council - Laramie

Pride Proclamation at City Council - Laramie

Join us at the Laramie City Council as we make our Pride Proclamation official. This is a moment to honor the progress made and reaffirm our commitment to a future of equality and inclusion.

Your presence matters—show up and stand tall for LGBTQIA+ folks in our community.

Laramie City Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/

Artist Group Info

may.dylan.7@gmail.com
Laramie City Hall
406 E Ivinson Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82070