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Pride in the Park - Laramie

Pride in the Park - Laramie

Celebrate community, joy, and queer brilliance at Laramie’s biggest PrideFest event of the year! 🌟 Pride in the Park is more than a party—it’s a powerful celebration of queer futures rooted in joy, resistance, and radical imagination.

✨ 50+ vendors and community orgs

🎤 Live music and performances

🍔 Food trucks and family-friendly fun

🎨 Kids’ activities, community booths, and more

This is the day where all of Laramie comes together to affirm that we are the future. So grab your friends, wear your rainbows, and help us make magic in the park!

Washington Park
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
Washington Park
17th & Rainbow
Laramie, Wyoming 82070