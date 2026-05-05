On the Road: Up Close and Personal at Murie Ranch - Moose
On the Road: Up Close and Personal at Murie Ranch - Moose
Free and open to the public!
Up Close and Personal: Partners in music and life, Phillipe Chao and Eva Cappelletti Chao, present a program of violin and viola duos interwoven with stories from their many years playing together at the Grand Teton Music Festival – a fitting tribute to the spirit of Olaus and Mardie Murie’s home and legacy.
In GTMF’s On the Road series, Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich leads programs that are accessible to all ages and bring music to life with explanations and demonstrations. Programming for this free concert is forthcoming.
Murie Ranch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Murie Ranch
Murie Ranch RoadMoose, Wyoming