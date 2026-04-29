On the Road: Reeds and Raptors at Teton Raptor Center - Wilson

Free, registration required! Join GTMF musicians at the Teton Raptor Center for a performance featuring chamber music and other works inspired by nature's endless groove.

Reeds and Raptors: Meet a feathered friend, then hear the soaring sounds of GTMF’s oboe and English horn trio in the beautiful barn loft of the Teton Raptor Center. Learn what makes these instruments so special and how spectacular they sound when they come together!

Join us at 2:45 PM for a bird meet & greet.

This event is free, but parking is limited – registration required.