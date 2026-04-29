On the Road: Brass Under Blues Skies at Murie Ranch - Moose

Free and open to the public! On the Road brings live classical music to audiences in Teton County and surrounding communities through free concerts performed by Festival Orchestra musicians and hosted with our community partners.

Brass Under Blues Skies: Revel in the majestic sounds of the GTMF Brass Quintet while the sun sets behind the mountains at the Murie Ranch. This program will feature classical favorites, nostalgic jazz, and music that celebrates the great outdoors.

In GTMF’s On the Road series, Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich leads programs that are accessible to all ages and bring music to life with explanations and demonstrations. Programming for this free concert is forthcoming. Sponsored in part by Teton Science Schools.

