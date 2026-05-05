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On the Road: An American Celebration at Pierre’s Theatre - Victor

On the Road: An American Celebration at Pierre’s Theatre - Victor

Free and open to the public! Festival musicians bring live classical music to audiences in Pierre's Theatre in Victor, Idaho in this free On the Road concert.

An American Celebration: Ring in the 250th birthday of our nation with music of all styles by American composers. Fun for the whole family, this program for string quartet and percussion will get the audience singing, dancing, and drumming along.

Pierre's Theatre
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Pierre's Theatre
37 N. Main Street
Victor, Idaho 83455
2087877469
Pierrestheatre@gmail.com
https://pierrestheatre.com/#events