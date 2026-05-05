On the Road: An American Celebration at Pierre’s Theatre - Victor
On the Road: An American Celebration at Pierre’s Theatre - Victor
Free and open to the public! Festival musicians bring live classical music to audiences in Pierre's Theatre in Victor, Idaho in this free On the Road concert.
An American Celebration: Ring in the 250th birthday of our nation with music of all styles by American composers. Fun for the whole family, this program for string quartet and percussion will get the audience singing, dancing, and drumming along.
Pierre's Theatre
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Pierre's Theatre
37 N. Main StreetVictor, Idaho 83455
2087877469
Pierrestheatre@gmail.com