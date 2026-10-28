Notes in the Holiday Glow - Casper

NOTES IN THE HOLIDAY GLOW ✨

Step out of the holiday rush and into an evening of music, art, and warm winter glow.

Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the Nicolaysen Art Museum for Notes in the Holiday Glow, featuring the incredible Rara Avis! 🎶

Surrounded by art and the glow of the season, this intimate performance is a beautiful way to slow down, gather together, and enjoy a little holiday magic.

🎶 Featuring Rara Avis

📅 December 19, 2026

🕡 6:30 PM | Doors open at 6:00 PM

📍 Nicolaysen Art Museum

🎟 Tickets: $25

Space is limited, so reserve your seats today!